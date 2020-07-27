Luca Guadagnino Explores the Agony and Ecstasy of Adolescence in ‘We Are Who We Are’ Teaser

Two young Americans tread through the familiar trials and tribulations of their teenage years in the unique locale of a U.S. military base in Italy in the new teaser for director Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming series, We Are Who We Are, premiering September 14th on HBO.

The show is centered around Fraser (played by Jack Dylan Grazer), a 14-year-old who’s just arrived at the base with his mothers and quickly befriends Caitlin (Jordan Kristine Seamón), who’s been there with her family for several years. In the teaser, Fraser and Caitlin navigate the delirious highs and lows of adolescence — from first loves, friendships and arguing with parents, to navigating the complex but thrilling contours of sexuality and identity.

We Are Who We Are boasts a stacked ensemble cast that features Kid Cudi and Faith Alabi as Caitlin’s parents, Richard and Jenny, while Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga play Fraser’s parents, Sarah and Maggie. Francesca Scorsese — daughter of Martin Scorsese — will appear as one of Fraser and Caitlin’s friends, a group that also includes Corey Knight, Ben Taylor, Sebastiano Pigazzi and Beatrice Barichella.

Guadagnino wrote, directed and produced We Are Who We Are, and the series marks his first major foray into television. His last film, Suspiria, arrived in 2018, while the year before he helmed the acclaimed Call Me By Your Name.