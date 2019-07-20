‘Watchmen’: See Tense First Trailer for HBO’s Sequel to Graphic Novel

HBO shared the first full trailer for Watchmen, their upcoming series inspired by the legendary graphic novel, during San Diego Comic Con Saturday. The network previously unveiled a teaser clip from the Damon Lindelof-led series.

“There are people that believe is fair and good. It’s all lollipops and rainbows. We don’t do lollipops and rainbows,” Regina King’s Angela Abar says in the trailer. “We know that those pretty colors that just hide what the world really is: Black and white.”

The latest trailer shows a gang of vigilantes wearing Rorschach masks – the antihero of the original graphic novel – executing a “coordinated, simultaneous attack at the homes of Tulsa PD,” an act that causes the policemen – including King’s character – to don disguises.

“Watchmen takes place in an alternative, contemporary reality in the United States, in which masked vigilantes became outlawed due to their violent methods,” HBO said of the series. “Despite this, some gather around in order to start a revolution while others are going out to stop it before it is too late, as a greatly wide question levitates above them all; who watches the Watchmen?”

“There is a vast and insidious conspiracy at play. If I told you about it, your head would explode,” a character portrayed by Louis Gossett Jr. warns in the preview.

The trailer also teases the graphic novel’s near-omnipotent Dr. Manhattan on a pair of occasions: As a bright-blue figure standing on the surface of Mars and, in the closing seconds, an unseen person picking up a discarded Dr. Manhattan mask.

Jeremy Irons portrays an older version of the Watchmen‘s duplicitous Conrad “Ozymandias” Veidt, who as the trailer suggests is killed off early in the series; a newspaper headline at the beginning of the trailer reads “Veidt Officially Declared Dead.” That headline resides next to another article “Boise Squid Shower Destroys Homeless Camp,” another event forecasted in the preview.

While David Bowie’s “Life on Mars?” soundtracks the latter half of the trailer, the series itself will feature music composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross when it comes to HBO this fall.