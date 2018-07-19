Rolling Stone

Watch Wiz Khalifa, Swae Lee’s Swooning ‘Hopeless Romantic’ on ‘Fallon’

Track appears on rapper’s latest album, ‘Rolling Papers 2’

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee teamed for a performance of their new song, “Hopeless Romantic,” on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

“Hopeless Romantic” opens with Swae Lee delivering the catchy hook, while Wiz Khalifa follows with a verse packed with punchy bars like “I gotta hop on a jet/ Probably don’t call, I’ma text/ Hop in my car, it get wet.”

“Hopeless Romantic” appears on Wiz Khalifa’s new record, Rolling Papers 2, which arrived last week. The record marks his first studio album since 2014’s Blacc Hollywood, though he’s released multiple mixtapes over the past few years. Along with Swae Lee, Rolling Papers 2 features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd will embark on a co-headlining tour July 21st at the DTE Energy Music Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.

In This Article: Late-Night TV, Rae Sremmurd, The Tonight Show, Wiz Khalifa

