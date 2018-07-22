Watch Violent First Trailer for ‘The Purge’ TV Series

The Purge spreads from multiplexes to the small screen this fall with a television series based on the horror franchise. USA Network, which will air the 10-part event this September, unveiled the first trailer for the series at Comic-Con.

“Set in a dystopian America ruled by a totalitarian political party, the series follows several seemingly unrelated characters living in a small city,” the series’ synopsis says.

“Tying them all together is a mysterious savior who’s impeccably equipped for everything the night throws at them. As the clock winds down with their fates hanging in the balance, each character is forced to reckon with their pasts as they discover how far they will go to survive the night.”

Despite the shift to less-edgy basic cable television, the series appears to still relish in all the random, consequence-free violence of the R-rated movies. The 10-episode series also allows producers to add more depth to the characters by delving into their lives pre-Purge, a 12-hour window where all crimes are legal.

It’s unclear where in The Purge chronology the series takes place: The most recent Purge film, The First Purge, was a prequel for the franchise that now spans four films. The Purge TV series premieres September 4th.