Watch Tom Cruise Force James Corden to Skydive on ‘Late Late Show’

Tom Cruise convinced James Corden to take part in a Mission: Impossible-worthy stunt – skydiving at 15,000 feet – on Thursday’s Late Late Show.

“I’ve actually been trying to get a hold of Tom the last couple of days to cancel but I had his number saved wrong in my phone,” Corden said during the dramatic lead-up to the jump. “So I’d also like to take this time to apologize to Tom Hiddleston for all the messages I sent him about my case of food poisoning.”

Despite Corden’s numerous attempts to escape the stunt, Cruise ropes the late-night host in for a crash course in skydiving before the two pay homage to Top Gun with a slow motion walk to their plane.

“The worst part in all this is if we both die I will get zero press. I mean, I will be a footnote. The story will be ‘Tom Cruise died, also that guy who occasionally drives around in a car [doing karaoke].'”

“Chances are, we’re gonna make it,” Cruise reassures Corden as the plane reaches 15,000 feet.

Corden eventually conjures up the courage to make the leap out of the plane with Cruise close behind. The six films of the Mission: Impossible franchise – where Cruise handles most of his own death-defying stunts – have made Cruise adept at skydiving, with the actor showboating on the free fall while Corden descended in fear.

After the parachutes open and both men safely reach the ground, Cruise congratulates Corden for actually going through with (and surviving) the skydive.