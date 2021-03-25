‘Tina’ Arrives on HBO Max: Here’s How to Watch the Tina Turner Documentary Online for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the most buzzed-about documentaries of the year is finally premiering this weekend on HBO. First teased almost three years ago, and officially announced in February, the Tina Turner doc, Tina, hits the small screen this Saturday on HBO and HBO Max. The documentary promises an intimate and revealing look into the life and career of the global superstar, who now lives in Switzerland and has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years.

Tina Turner Documentary Date, Time, Channel

Tina premieres Saturday, March 27 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on HBO and HBO Max. You can watch the Tina Turner documentary on TV if you have a cable plan that includes HBO. We like the AT&T “TV Choice” plan, which gets you live TV, on-demand content and 20 hours of DVR storage for just $85 a month.

The documentary is expected to repeat on HBO on TV, though it will also be available to watch on-demand online the day after its premiere.

How to Stream the Tina Turner Documentary Online Free

If you want to stream Tina online, you’ll need to sign up for an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is the only place where you’ll be able to watch the Tina Turner documentary online.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month (about the same price as Netflix) and gets you instant access to stream Tina online for free and watch the film on-demand as many times as you want.

You can also watch the Tina Turner documentary free online if you’re an AT&T subscriber. AT&T wireless subscribers can get HBO Max for free as part of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. Sign up for a plan or check to see if your current plan qualifies here.

Tina Turner Documentary Spoilers, Rating, Run Time

HBO’s Tina has a running time of one hour and 58 minutes, and is rated TV-MA for mature audiences. The Tina Turner documentary promises an “unvarnished and dynamic account” into the singer’s life and career, per a release, addressing everything from Turner’s tumultuous childhood, to her abuse at the hands of ex-husband Ike Turner, and her subsequent solo career, full of highs and lows. The documentary is also expected to address her much-publicized health battles, following a kidney transplant in 2017, and her struggles with mental health, which the singer has spoken openly about.

The documentary had Turner’s full participation and blessing. Filmmakers pieced the film together using new interviews with Turner and her husband Erwin Bach, along with clips of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes and personal photos from the couple’s collection. The doc also includes interviews with those who know Turner best, from friends like Oprah Winfrey and Angela Bassett (who famously portrayed Turner in the 1993 biopic, What’s Love Got to Do With It?) to journalist Kurt Loder, who co-wrote Turner’s autobiography I, Tina, along with the singer in 1986.

“Everything changed when Tina began telling her story, a story of trauma and survival, that gave way to a rebirth as the record-breaking queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” says an HBO press release. “But behind closed doors, the singer struggled with the survivor narrative that meant her past was never fully behind her.”

Tina comes six months after the release of Tina Turner: That’s My Life, the singer’s new memoir and coffee table book, which debuted on the best-sellers charts last October. Turner also released a book of inspirational stories, anecdotes and advice in December, titled Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good.