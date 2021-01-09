Watch ‘Tiger’ Online: How to Stream the Tiger Woods Documentary Free on HBO Max

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Tiger, the long-awaited Tiger Woods documentary is finally here, premiering exclusively on HBO and HBO Max. The two-part series traces the rise and fall — and comeback — of Woods, who rose to fame as a child golfing prodigy before disappearing from the public eye, after a string of both personal and professional controversies.

When Does Tiger Come Out on HBO?

Tiger premieres Sunday, January 10 at 6pm PST on HBO and HBO Max. The second episode of the two-part original documentary airs Sunday, January 17. You can watch Tiger live on TV or online each week, or wait to stream Tiger on-demand after its original air dates.

How to Watch Tiger on HBO for Free

If you have HBO as part of your cable package, you’ll be able to watch Tiger for free. If you don’t have cable and want to watch the Tiger Woods documentary online, you’ll need to sign-up for HBO Max. HBO Max is the only place to watch Tiger online right now — you won’t be able to find it on Apple TV, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month (about the same price as Netflix). Your best HBO Max deal is to sign-up for a six-month plan here, which saves you 20% when you pre-pay for six months, rather than paying month-to-month.

Use the HBO Max deal to watch Tiger on-demand online, or watch it on your smartphone or tablet. You can also get HBO Max on your TV through a connected streamer, like the Fire TV Stick 4K. Aside from Tiger, your HBO Max subscription also includes free access to popular shows like The Undoing and The Flight Attendant, as well as the latest Wonder Woman movie, Wonder Woman 1984.

Another way to watch the Tiger Woods documentary for free? AT&T wireless subscribers can get HBO Max for free as part of their phone, internet and video plans (click here to see if your plan qualifies). To activate, simply download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free.

Tiger Woods Documentary: Run Time, Spoilers, What to Expect

Tiger is rated TV-MA with a run time of 1 hour and 30 minutes. According to the official HBO description, the series “paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark, spiraling road.”

The series is produced by HBO Sports and the same team behind the Scientology doc, Going Clear. Woods, who recently teamed up with his 11-year-old son Charlie at the 2020 PNC Championships, was not involved in the making of his HBO documentary, and reportedly declined an invitation from producers to participate in interviews.

The doc does include interviews with people from Tiger’s inner circle, including his former caddy, Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; biographer, Pete McDaniel; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the center of the sex scandal that led to the dissolution of Woods’ marriage and his subsequent break from the sport.

HBO also promises “never-before-seen footage,” from Woods’ childhood and his formative years, which were often marred by his father’s at-times domineering influence. Of course, the documentary will also include many of Woods’ most prolific sporting moments, including memorable golfing highlights, and his celebrated comeback victory at the 2019 Masters.

