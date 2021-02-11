Watch the Trailer for Lena Dunham-Produced Teen Dramedy ‘Generation’

HBO Max has released the trailer for Generation, a new teen dramedy that explores the lives and sexualities of a group of Gen Z teenagers and their families. The first three episodes of the series premiere on March 11th.

Generation follows a group of diverse high school students navigating the ups and downs of modern sexuality via new technology, changing gender norms, and closeted queerness. The teens and their families face the added challenge of living within a conservative community, where attraction and what’s done in the bedroom are not always spoken so openly about.

The ensemble cast includes Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Chase Sui Wonders with Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton. Recurring guest stars include J. August Richards, Mary Birdsong, Alicia Coppola, Patricia De Leon, Diego Josef, Anthony Kevyan, Sydney Mae Diaz, John Ross Bowie, Marwan Salama, Marisela Zumbado, and Sam Trammell.

Generation is created by Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz, and executive produced by Daniel Barnz, Ben Barnz, Zelda Barnz, Lena Dunham, Sharr White, and John Melfi. HBO Max will release the next two episodes of Season 1 on March 18th, the following two on March 25th, and one on April 1st, with an additional eight episodes comprising the second half of the season premiering later in the year.