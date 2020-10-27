How to Stream ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 on Disney+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Mandalorian season 2 is finally here and if you want to stream The Mandalorian online, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription to Disney+. The streaming service is the only place you’ll be able to find the Star Wars series online. Disney+ lets you watch The Mandalorian ad-free and on demand. Choose to stream each episode as it’s released, or wait to binge the entire series at once.

The Mandalorian Season 2: Premiere Date, Episodes

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres Friday, October 30 on Disney+ (click here to watch). Like season 1, the second season will have eight episodes, each expected to run 35-45 minutes in length. Each episode is also denoted by a chapter number, rather than an episode title, continuing the naming convention from the first season. Season 2 of The Mandalorian starts with Chapter Nine.

Episodes will be released weekly, so you won’t be able to binge The Mandalorian until the entire season is released. Want to get an alert whenever a new episode of The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+? Just “like” the tweet below from the show’s official twitter page and receive a reminder when each new episode premieres.

Don't miss a moment of #TheMandalorian! ❤️ this Tweet to receive a reminder when each new episode starts streaming on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mLNX8NPGeh — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 19, 2020

How to Watch The Mandalorian Online

The Mandalorian is streaming exclusively on Disney+. A subscription to Disney+ costs just $6.99/month or $69.99/year (a savings of more than 15% off).

BEST DEAL: Disney+ is also currently offering a bundle deal that gets you instant access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99/month. You basically get three of the most popular streaming services online for the price of two.

Get the Disney+ bundle deal here.

Want to stream The Mandalorian online with your friends? Use the GroupWatch feature on Disney+. GroupWatch will sync all your streams so that you can easily watch the show together, even when you’re apart. To start a group stream, select the GroupWatch icon on the homepage and then click “invite” to add your friends or family. Note: everyone has to have a Disney+ subscription to use the GroupWatch feature.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Spoilers, Cast Info, What to Expect

Season 1 of The Mandalorian was both a critical and commercial hit, becoming one of the most popular shows on Disney+, while taking home 15 Emmy nominations, including a surprise nod for Best Drama Series. Expanding on the Star Wars universe, Season 2 continues to follow the Mandalorian and the Child on their intergalactic journey, as they work to rally new allies in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Pedro Pascal stars as the title character, with a cast that includes former MMA fighter, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers (best known for playing Apollo Creed in the Rocky series), and Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito returning as the mysterious Imperial agent, Moff Gideon. Guest stars for season 2 include Rosario Dawson, Katee Sackhoff, and Timothy Olyphant.

Disney premiered a new trailer that provides a glimpse into what to expect for The Mandalorian season 2. The new season finds our protagonist facing unknown galaxies and fending off new foes, as he works to bring The Child (a.k.a. “Baby Yoda”) to his own kind. As dark forces surround the team, he must also work to discern the true intentions of those in his inner circle, while dealing with Moff Gideon’s pursuit of The Child.

Watch The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+ here.