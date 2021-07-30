Watch: Suni Lee Olympic Journey Documented on Peacock Streaming Series, ‘Golden’

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Months before Sunisa Lee was crowned the 2020 Olympics Individual All-Around Champion in women’s gymnastics, the 18-year-old was being trailed by cameras as part of a Peacock Original series titled Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts.

The series premiered in June, but has received renewed interest in recent days following Lee’s stunning gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. The Minnesota native made history as the first Hmong American gymnast to compete at an Olympic Games, which she then followed up by becoming the first Asian-American to take home the prestigious All-Around gymnastics title.

Golden takes viewers behind the scenes as top gymnasts compete for a spot on Team USA. In addition to Lee, the docuseries follows Rio gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, 2017 World All-Around Champion Morgan Hurd, 2020 Olympian MyKayla Skinner, and first-year senior gymnast Konnor McClain. The series followed the gymnasts over a five-month period leading up to the U.S. Championships and the Olympic Trials, which were held in late June.

Here’s everything else you need to know about Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts.

How to Watch Golden, U.S. Gymnastics Docuseries Online Free

Golden is a Peacock Original, streaming exclusively on the Peacock streaming service. Pricing for Peacock usually starts at $4.99/month but you can watch Golden, the gymnastics docuseries online free without a Peacock subscription. You’ll need to enter your email to get access to Peacock here and then you can stream Golden online free as part of Peacock’s free tier of programming.

Buy: Watch Suni Lee 'Golden' Online at Peacock

If you choose to sign-up for the $4.99 Peacock Premium tier, you’ll have access to watch Suni Lee in Golden online plus get unlimited streaming to all of Peacock’s shows, movies and other Peacock originals.

Peacock is also streaming the 2020 Olympics online right now so you’ll be able to access NBCUniversal’s daily live broadcasts from Tokyo, where Lee is going for another gold as part of the individual apparatus events (more on that below). See more details about Peacock here.

Peacock Original Golden: Cast, Episodes, Run Time

Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts follows Suni Lee, fellow Tokyo Olympian MyKayla Skinner and three other top-ranked U.S. gymnasts as they vie for a spot on the Tokyo Olympics team. Cameras followed the athletes, their coaches and families, as they trained in their respective home gyms, before departing for the national team training camps, the U.S. Championships in early June and the Olympic Trials, which took place in late June.

The first season of Golden features six episodes, with a run time of one hour for each episode. The first three episodes of the series premiered on June 27, and new episodes dropped weekly on July 7, July 14, and July 21. However, you can now stream and binge the entire series all at once on Peacock.

Per Peacock, “The six-episode series documents the athletes’ personal accomplishments, struggles, and sacrifices, commentary from current and former Olympic athletes, parents, coaches, and industry experts on what it takes to compete at the highest level.”

This was an officially-sanctioned production between Peacock, USA Gymnastics, and the sports production house UNINTERRUPTED (part of LeBron James’ The SpringHill Company). In addition to James, Golden was executive produced by 10-time national gymnastics team member and three-time Olympian Dominique Dawes, who was part of the 1996 Gold Medal winning team known as the “Magnificent Seven.”

Buy: Watch Suni Lee 'Golden' Online at Peacock

How to Watch Gymnastics at the Olympic Games Online Free

As for Lee, she has two more chances to compete for gold this weekend as part of the individual apparatus finals. The first is the uneven bars final taking place the evening of August 1st (Tokyo time), where Lee had the second highest score in qualifying (15.200), behind only Nina Derwael of Belgium (15.366).

Lee will also compete in the balance beam final on August 3rd, after qualifying with the third-highest score (14.200), behind two athletes from China.

The teenager, who celebrated her All-Around win with a TikTok video set to a sped-up version of Azealia Banks’ “Luxury,” is expected to be a gold medal contender in both individual finals as well.

Watch Lee go for gold (again!) and stream Olympics gymnastics online free with a free trial to Hulu + Live TV here. Your free trial gets you instant access to all of Hulu’s on-demand shows and movies, plus TV channels like NBC, which will be carrying the gymnastics finals live.

Buy: Watch Olympic Gymnastics Online at Hulu + Live TV