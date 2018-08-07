Watch Stephen Colbert’s Fake Action Trailer for Steven Seagal’s New Role

Stephen Colbert opened The Late Show Monday with a hilarious fake trailer teasing the diplomatic jiu-jitsu Steven Seagal is sure to perform now that Russia has named him a special envoy to the United States.

The trailer’s narrator cracked that Seagal would “seduce America with his knowledge of ripe melons and interpretative dance,” pairing the voice over with clips of the action movie actor examining a watermelon and partaking in a traditional Russian dance. The clip closed with the narrator saying that Seagal and Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to team-up to recruit President Donald Trump – though in the last moment, the clip jumped to a shot of Putin and Trump shaking hands while the narrator deadpanned, “And, they did.”

On The Late Late Show, James Corden also poked fun at Seagal’s unexpected new role, cracking, “The announcement was released directly to DVD.” He then showed the photo of Seagal that the Russian Foreign Ministry used to promote the announcement, joking, “The only thing darker than today’s political climate is Steven Seagal’s goatee.”