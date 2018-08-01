Rolling Stone

Watch Stephen Colbert on ‘Bigfoot Porn’ Rocking Virginia Midterms

“It’s the most scandalous campaign since LBJ was caught in bed with the Chupacabra,” host says of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race

Stephen Colbert touched on how “Bigfoot porn” has entered into the midterm elections on Tuesday’s Late Show.

The host broke down the Virginia’s 5th Congressional District race between Leslie Cockburn and Denver Riggleman, who – despite being months away from an election – posted a photo of Bigfoot porn on his Facebook page.

“This race has been rocked by scandal, and I promise you haven’t heard of this one before, because Bigfoot porn in shaking up the Virginia congressional race,” Colbert said. “It’s the most scandalous campaign since LBJ was caught in bed with the Chupacabra.”

While Riggleman excused the Bigfoot post as an inside joke for his military buddies, he later deleted an earlier Facebook post that referred to a self-published novel called Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Woman Want Him.

Riggleman denied he believes in Bigfoot in an interview with Rolling StoneTuesday, adding of the in-the-works Mating Habits, “My book is a political allegory. I’d thought I’d self publish it. To me, it’s just hilarious. Now I’m trying to figure out when to publish. I don’t want to take away from the respect of the office. I’ll probably publish it after the election.”

Colbert added, “Now, look, I don’t want people to think that just because we’re laughing, we’re kink-shaming people that are into this. I believe love is love, and I love how hilarious this is.

In This Article: Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Rolling Stone
