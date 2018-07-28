Watch Stephen Colbert Buy New Tour Van for Nu-Metal Band

Four months after Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show about a nu-metal band’s crowdsourcing efforts to buy a new tour van, the late-night show host not only helped purchase the vehicle but also starred in the group’s new music video.

Colbert first mentioned Louisville, Kentucky’s Flaw in a March 2018 episode where he compared Donald Trump’s potential plan to crowdsource a border wall with the band’s campaign to get a new tour van so they could perform at Spicoli’s in Waterloo, Iowa.

“Flaw is a real band that had a real GoFundMe page that was really asking for $15,000 for a new tour van,” Colbert reminded viewers Friday. “There were only a few thousand dollars short, and after that shout-out from me, you the Late Show community stepped up… and agreed that you don’t care if Flaw needs a van.”

After the first Flaw mention, the band’s GoFundPage crawled up to $13,450. Colbert again mentioned the group’s crowdsourcing efforts two months later on a May 2018 episode of Late Show where he gave Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos recommendations on how he could spend his money.

“This time, you folks really stepped to the plate… and then stepped away,” Colbert told the audience after Flaw’s GoFundMe peaked at $14,003. “You still did not raise enough for Flaw to get a van. So I just bought Flaw a van. And I invited all the members of the band… to come to New York and check out their new wheels.”

After helping Flaw accessorize their new tour van with shag pillows, a misspelled Flaw decal, ads for Young Sheldon, one sock “to put on the door handle of the van… if the van’s rockin'” and a random grandmother to serve as road mom, Colbert shut down 53rd and Broadway to allow Flaw to shoot their van-centric new music video for “Conquer This Climb,” co-starring Colbert:

With their crowdsource campaign for a new van victorious, Flaw have now launched a PledgeMusic page for their new album Vol. IV.