Schitt’s Creek is the little Canadian show that could. The Canadian sitcom swept the major comedy categories at the Emmy Awards Sunday night, snagging trophies for all four leads, in addition to writing and directing prizes.

Comedy legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara won for their leading roles, while series co-creator Dan Levy and his on-screen sister Annie Murphy both took home an Emmy in the supporting actor categories. Levy also won a writing and directing trophy for the show, which recently ended its sixth and final season in April. Originally developed for the Canadian public broadcaster, CBC, Schitt’s Creek aired on Pop TV in the U.S., before finding an fervent audience when previous seasons became available on Netflix.

How to Stream Schitt’s Creek Online

Netflix subscribers can currently stream seasons 1-5 of Schitt’s Creek online with their Netflix membership (Don’t have Netflix? You can also stream seasons 1-5 of Schitt’s Creek on Amazon Prime Video). Season 6 is not yet available on Netflix, but if you want to catch the final season (including the emotional series finale), you can stream the series on Amazon.

Amazon has all 14 episodes of Schitt’s Creek season 6 available to stream in HD online. You can purchase the entire season for just $16.99 or choose to stream individual episodes for $2.99. Purchase the entire season and get a bonus behind-the-scenes special, titled “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell,” which gives fans an intimate look at the making of the final season, including never-before-seen footage of the cast at the final table read, plus their initial auditions for the show, and exclusive interviews.

You can also stream Schitt’s Creek online with a Hulu + Live TV subscription (bonus: Hulu’s offering a free trial right now). Hulu’s current deal gets you access to 60+ live TV channels, including Pop TV, where you can watch Schitt’s Creek. You can also watch episodes of Schitt’s Creek on demand with your Hulu + Live TV subscription. Grab this 7-day free trial to start streaming Schitt’s Creek on Hulu, and also get instant access to all of Hulu’s programming, including thousands of hours of documentaries, movies and original television series (think fellow Emmy nominees like Little Fires Everywhere and The Handmaid’s Tale).

A single-camera comedy about a family that finds itself going from fortune to misfortune, Schitt’s Creek picked up a total of 15 Emmy nominations at this year’s ceremony. The Levys say they wanted to end the so-called “sleeper hit” while it was still growing in popularity, to finish off the show on a high note.