Watch Samantha Bee Explain the Certain Death of Roe V. Wade

Samantha Bee delivered a blunt assessment of the threats facing Roe v. Wade in light of President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Bee noted that since Kavanaugh’s nomination, Republican congressmen and pundits have insisted it does not signal the immediate end of Roe – even though that’s been a key tenet of the conservative movement for decades. During his campaign, Trump repeatedly said he would only nominate pro-life judges, while he’s selected his nominees from a list supplied by the right-wing group, the Federalist Society.

While Kavanaugh has never technically ruled on Roe v. Wade, Bee showed a 2016 clip that offered a glimpse into how in-lockstep he is with the conservative movement. In the video, Kavanaugh was asked if there was a case he thought should be overturned. He replied “yes,” then, with a grin, declined to name it, drawing laughter from the crowd.

“I don’t know for sure that he was talking about overturning Roe v. Wade there, but I do know that whenever a room full of suits starts giggling like that, I get real nervous for my pussy,” Bee cracked.

Even if the Supreme Court doesn’t completely overturn Roe, Bee noted that it could severely cripple it, triggering a slew of anti-abortion laws in states across the country. “So if you’re concerned about women losing a right that we’ve had for a generation, be vocal about it,” Bee said. “March, call your representatives and for Lilith Fair’s sake, vote! You probably live in a state with a governor, a legislature or both that are hostile to your abortion rights, and if Roe falls, that is who decides what happens in your uterus. Now is the exact time to get maximum hysterical – because if we don’t, the future looks pretty sad for women. And get ready for men to tell it to smile more.”