Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Trick Roy Moore Into ‘Pedophile Detector Test’

On Sunday’s episode of “Who Is America?” Sacha Baron Cohen targeted former Alabama senator Roy Moore, whose campaign for reelection in 2017 was fraught with numerous accusations of sexual misconduct. One of the allegations was by a woman who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

Cohen brought back his recurring Israeli soldier character, Colonel Erran Morad, who met with Moore under the guise of having a conversation about Israel and their technology. In the clip, Cohen, well-disguised as jacked-up soldier Morad, tells Moore about a fictional machine Israel has developed that can detect pedophiles on schools and playgrounds.

“If they detect a pedophile the wand alerts the law enforcement and the schools within a 100-mile radius,” Morad says, taking out what looks like a metal detector wand. “It’s very, very simple to use. You just switch it on and because neither of us is a sex offender then it makes absolutely nothing.”

He waves the wand over himself and then over Moore, where it beeps. “It must be faulty,” Morad says. He smacks it on his hands and notes “It’s malfunctioning. I’m sure it will do the same with the other guy.” After Morad tests the wand on another man in the room he brings it back to Moore, where it beeps again. “Is this your jacket?” Morad asks. “Did you lend the jacket to somebody else?”

“I’ve been married for 33 years and never had an accusation of such things,” Moore responds. “If this is an instrument, I’m certainly not a pedophile, okay? Maybe Israeli technology hasn’t developed properly.”

“This is 99.8 percent accurate,” Morad insists. “It is not saying that you are a pedophile.” At that point Moore cuts the interview off, saying “I do not support this kind of stuff.”

“Who Is America?” is a seven-episode series helmed by Cohen, who disguises himself as various characters in order to trick members of American society – including well-known politicians – into outrageous stunts and conversations. Last week, Georgia politician Jason Spencer resigned from public office after appearing on the show using racial slurs. Other recent targets have included Senator Bernie Sanders, Dick Cheney, Joe Walsh and Dana Rohrabacher.