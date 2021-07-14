How to Watch ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1,’ Rick Rubin’s New Paul McCartney Documentary Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin have come together — heads nodding — for a new six-episode series titled McCartney 3, 2, 1, which arrives on Hulu this week. The documentary series gives fans a peek behind all the classics and deep cuts throughout McCartney’s iconic career, from his work with the Beatles to Wings and even his solo records.

“What do you remember about this?” Rubin, who currently hosts and interviews artists on the excellent podcast Broken Record, asks McCartney in the series’ trailer, below.

“At the time, I was just working with this bloke, John,” McCartney answers. “Now I look back, and I was working with John Lennon.”

Counting down until you can stream the new series? Read on for all the ways to watch McCartney 3, 2, 1 for free online below.

Read the Review: ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’: The Beatle, the Producer and Oh, That Magic Feeling

When Can You Watch McCartney, 3, 2, 1 Online?

If you want to watch McCartney 3, 2, 1 online, the complete Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin series is available to watch on Hulu starting Friday, July 16th.

This is a Hulu exclusive, so you won’t be able to watch McCartney 3, 2, 1 on TV or on any other streaming service.

How to Stream McCartney 3, 2, 1 Online

Want to listen to McCartney and Rubin dive into the stories behind their legendary tunes? The only place you can watch the McCartney 3, 2, 1 documentary right now is on Hulu.

To stream each episode of the new Hulu Original series, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription with the streaming service. Standard Hulu subscriptions start at $5.99 a month, $11.99 per month for Hulu (No Ads) and, finally, $64.99 for Hulu + Live TV.

But don’t worry, you don’t have to pay any of these fees up front to start streaming Hulu’s library of series and films — the service offers free trials here for all three plans.

How to Watch McCartney 3, 2, 1 for Free

If you want to watch McCartney 3, 2, 1 online free, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial for Hulu’s standard subscription right now.

You can also get a 7-day free Hulu trial for Hulu (No Ads) and Hulu + Live TV before you’re charged the monthly fee for those plans.

Those aren’t the only free hacks for anyone who wants to catch the Paul McCartney documentary series. If you have a Verizon Unlimited plan, you might be eligible to get a bundle that includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for free. Check out more of those details here to learn more about the provider’s Disney+ On Us plan.

How to Listen to All of the Music in McCartney 3, 2, 1

If you don’t own all of the albums and songs that McCartney and Rubin revisit in McCartney 3, 2, 1, there’s an easy way to stream them all in one place.

You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives you access to the Beatles’ and Wings’ catalogues, in addition to all of McCartney’s solo albums, including Ram, McCartney II and his latest release, McCartney III.

While Amazon Prime members can conveniently stream and download all of the music, audiophiles can also order nearly all of the releases on vinyl to upgrade their record collections with these classic tunes — no subscriptions necessary. Fans can also shop for LPs on McCartney’s site, as well as on eBay.

McCartney 3, 2, 1: Number of Episodes, Runtime and Reviews

“The Beatles were a recording band for only an eight-year period, but as McCartney 3, 2, 1 shows, that phase is merely where their story begins,” Rob Sheffield writes of the Hulu series. You can read the full Rolling Stone review here.

McCartney 3, 2, 1 includes six full episodes total, with a complete runtime of three hours. Instead of weekly releases, the entire series will be available at the same time when it’s released on Hulu, meaning you can happily binge the entire thing in one sitting.