How to Watch the Oscar Pistorius ’30 for 30′ Documentary on ESPN+

Fresh off the success of its Emmy award-winning Michael Jordan documentary, The Last Dance, ESPN launches a new series this weekend that tracks the rise and fall of South African sprinter and disability advocate, Oscar Pistorius.

The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius streams live on ESPN+ this Sunday, and it’s the latest installment in ESPN Films’ successful 30 for 30 series. The four-part documentary follows the story of Pistorius, a Paralympic sprinter whose success on the track thrust him into the international spotlight, before a murder investigation quickly changed the trajectory of his career.

Who is Oscar Pistorius?

ESPN says its filmmakers spent several years piecing together Pistorius’ story, tracing his early years as a teenage phenomenon in South Africa, to his rise as an inspirational icon. In addition to dominating the Paralympic circuit, Pistorius was the first amputee runner to compete at an Olympic games, when he was chosen to be part of the South African 4×400 m relay team at the 2012 Summer Olympics. His success on the track mirrored his achievements off the track, as Pistorius became an in-demand motivational speaker, and landed numerous magazine covers and campaigns as both an advocate and model. He even made Time Magazine’s “Time 100” list of the world’s most influential people in 2008.

But in 2013, the international hero many dubbed “The Blade Runner,” suddenly found himself at the center of a murder investigation, after his girlfriend was found dead in his home in Pretoria, South Africa. Pistorius maintained his innocence, describing the event as a tragic accident, but a highly-publicized trial would soon cast doubt on his innocence.

How to Stream The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius

Directed by BAFTA award-winner Daniel Gordon and produced by Academy Award-winner John Battsek,The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius is available to watch exclusively on ESPN+.

An ESPN+ subscription costs just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) and lets you watch the documentary on your TV, tablet, computer or phone. Part one of the film streams live on ESPN+ on September 27th, with each subsequent part streaming live the next three nights, respectively. Episode lengths range from 69 minutes to 102 minutes.

ESPN Films

You can also watch the entire Oscar Pistorius 30 for 30 on-demand at ESPN+. The streaming service has exclusive rights to the film for at least six months, so ESPN+ is the only place to watch The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius online right now.

How to Get ESPN+

A membership to ESPN+ gets you access to the Pistorius doc and ESPN’s entire 30 for 30 library, plus films like O.J.: Made in America, and The Two Escobars, among others. ESPN+ is also one of the best streaming sites for live and on-demand sports, with hundreds of games from all of the major sporting leagues, in addition to international sports as well. ESPN+ is also where you can watch the UFC online, as the exclusive home of the UFC’s marquee pay-per-view events.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ for just $5.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) at ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu all for just $12.99 a month. Get the bundle deal here.