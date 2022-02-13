 Watch Oscar Isaac Embrace Chaos in 'Moon Knight' Super Bowl Trailer - Rolling Stone
During the Super Bowl, Marvel Studios debuted the second trailer for Moon Knight, the Oscar Isaac-led show set to premiere on Disney Plus.

In the forthcoming limited series, Isaac stars as Stephen Grant, a gift shop employee who discovers he has a dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with former CIA agent-turned-mercenary Marc Spector. The show’s backdrop will take place between modern-day London and ancient Egypt as Isaac’s character must manage four different personalities and battle crime.

The Super Bowl spot features cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) who is encouraging Grant to lean into losing his mind. “It must be very difficult, the voices in your head,” Hawke’s character says. “There’s chaos in you. Embrace it.”

The six-episode series, which is due March 30, is set to feature appearances from Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy. It was created and written by Jeremy Slater, known for his work on The Umbrella Academy, and is directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The first trailer for the show initially premiered in January.

