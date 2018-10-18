Watch the Cast of ‘Orange is the New Black’ Announce End of Series

Orange is the New Black will come to an end with its seventh season, which is slated to air next summer, Deadline reports.

The multiple Emmy-winning series, which is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir about her year in prison, details the trials and tribulations of female prison inmates as they navigate relationships and life in an oft-broken prison system while examining issues that include race, sexuality, socio-economic status and other topical subjects.

The show unveiled the news via a video on Twitter on Thursday. The clip features longtime cast members – including Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Danielle Brooks, Adrienne C. Moore, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne and Kate Mulgrew, among others – reminiscing about the friendships they’ve made, what they’ll miss most about the show and thanking fans.

“I’m going to miss playing and living on the edge of one of the most groundbreaking, original and controversial series of this decade,” Mulgrew, who portrays Galina “Red” Reznikov, said.

Warning: This may make you cry. The Final Season, 2019. #OITNB pic.twitter.com/bUp2yY0aoK — Orange Is the New… (@OITNB) October 17, 2018

Created by Jenji Kohan, OITNB premiered in 2013. By its second season, it became Netflix’s most-watched series. The first five seasons took place in Litchfield Penitentiary, a minimum-security federal prison. Following a prison riot that comprised the fifth season, several inmates were transferred to Litchfield’s maximum-security facility where Season Six took place.

“After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” Kohan said in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black.”