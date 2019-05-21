Watch Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Return in ‘Full House Lannister’ on ‘Kimmel’

Jaime Lannister may have bitten the dust on Game of Thrones, but Jimmy Kimmel is proposing a new spin-off series for the character. On Full House Lannister, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is back in his armor alongside real Full House stars Dave Coulier and Bob Saget.

In the clip, Coster-Waldau, with Jaime’s signature gold hand and sword, joins Coulier’s Joey and Saget’s Danny in the Full House kitchen as “Uncle Jaime.” Things are both comedic and dramatic as Joey asked Jaime to help open a jar of pickles. Jaime quips “You got it, dude” before spearing the jar of pickles with his sword. Danny also helps Jaime work through his sister issues. “Jaime,” Saget says. “Sometimes siblings fight. It’s perfectly natural. But you gotta work this out. She’s your sister and she’ll always be there for you no matter what.” He’s not prepared for Jaime’s response that he got her pregnant again.

Game of Thrones wrapped its final season on Sunday night. Coster-Waldau previously spoke to Kimmel about his feelings on the finale, saying he was “blown away” when he read it. He emailed the creators to say, “I don’t know how you did it, but I can’t imagine a better way of ending this show.”