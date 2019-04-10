Watch Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Respond to Fan Theories on ‘Game of Thrones’ Ending

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is doing his best to keep his mouth shut about the upcoming ending of Game of Thrones. The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his arc as Jamie Lannister on the HBO series and allowed Kimmel quiz him on a few fan theories.

“I’m a terrible liar,” Coster-Waldau admits in the clip. “So this might be it.” In response to the first theory, that Jamie will kill his sister Cersei, the actor says, attempting to keep an unresponsive face, “That’s a theory. Yeah. It makes sense though, if you think about it.” Other theories include that Arya will use Jamie’s face to kill Cersei and that Jon Snow becomes the Night King. When Kimmel reminds the actor how he pushed Bran Stark out the window in the first episode, Coster-Waldau stands behind his character’s actions. “Think about it this way,” Coster-Waldau says. “What would the show be without that? We wouldn’t have the three-eyed raven. We wouldn’t have Hodor ‘hold the door.'”

Coster-Waldau also spoke about his feelings on the actual finale, saying he was “blown away” when he read it. He even emailed the creators to say, “I don’t know how you did it, but I can’t imagine a better way of ending this show.”

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres Sunday April 14 on HBO.