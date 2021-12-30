New Year’s Rockin’ Eve: Here’s How to Stream the Performances and Festivities Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The holidays may feel a little different this year but some traditions never change. Case in point: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with a star-studded bash spanning four locations across the country.

From A-list stars and performers, to a POWERBALL million-dollar reveal, here’s what you need to know about the biggest New Year’s Eve party you’ll attend this year.

When Is Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve? Date, Time

The 2022 edition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve begins tomorrow, Friday, December 31 at 8pm ET, and with a countdown at midnight and performances into the early hours of January 1, 2022.

The show will take place live from Times Square in New York, along with stages in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Puerto Rico.

Who Is Hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?

Ryan Seacrest returns as host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve for the 17th time, joined by co-host Liza Koshy in Times Square. Billy Porter will be co-hosting live from New Orleans, and Roselyn Sanchez will lead the festivities in Puerto Rico, the inaugural destination for the show’s first Spanish-language countdown.

Jessie James Decker has teamed up with POWERBALL, meantime, to announce the “POWERBALL First Millionaire of the Year” live from New York just after midnight.

Who Is Performing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve?

A ton of A-list stars and performers are set to appear on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve show. Among the performances from Los Angeles:

Indie pop group AJR will perform their 3x platinum hit “BANG!” and their Top 10 Alternative single “Record Player” with duo Daisy The Great.

Avril Lavigne will hit the stage with Travis Barker to perform her hit “Sk8er Boi” and new single (and Barker co-write) “Bite Me.”

Hip-hop icon Big Boi will perform his hit “The Way You Move” with singer Sleepy Brown. The pair will round out their set with their new song, “Animalz.”

Reggaeton superstar Don Omar will light up the stage with his track “Danza Kuduro,” along with his new song with singer Nio Garcia, “Se Menea.”

Rapper French Montana will celebrate the New Year on the L.A. stage performing his newest hit, “FWMGAB,” alongside chart-topper “Unforgettable.”

Macklemore will be performing his latest single “Next Year,” with Ryan Lewis and Windser. Macklemore and Ryan Lewis will also perform their chart-topping song “Can’t Hold Us.”

Rockers Måneskin will perform their global streaming smash hit “Beggin’” and their latest single, “Mamma Mia.”

Breakout British singer and songwriter Mae Muller will perform her track “Better Days” with rapper Polo G, who will also be taking the stage to perform his hits “Rapstar” and “Smooth Criminal.”

Aussie star Masked Wolf will bring his global smash “Astronaut In The Ocean” and follow-up hit “Pandemonium” to the NYRE L.A. stage.

OneRepublic will perform their global hits ”Counting Stars” and “Run.”

Breakout country music star Walker Hayes will sing his smash hit “Fancy Like” and new song, “AA.”

There will also be performances from Times Square in New York. Among the artists hitting the stage in NYC:

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Journey will perform a medley of their greatest hits.

And Latin star KAROL G will kick off the night’s festivities with a performance of her fan-favorite hits.

LL COOL J and Chlöe had been scheduled to appear in New York but both have pulled out of their performances — the rapper tested positive for Covid, while no reason was given yet for Chlöe’s cancellation.

Two other locations will be represented during this year’s Rockin’ Eve special:

New Orleans co-host Billy Porter performs his new hit single on the riverboat Louis Armstrong on the Mississippi River in the historic French Quarter.

And Reggaeton star Daddy Yankee will give a special hometown performance in Puerto Rico.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on TV

If you want to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on TV, you can tune in on ABC. The broadcast network is airing Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve live so you can watch all the performances from home.

You can watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC with most basic cable packages, or with a digital antenna (like this one from Amazon), which picks up all the major networks, including your local ABC affiliate.

How to Stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Online

If you don’t have cable and want to stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online, there are a couple of ways to do it.

1. Hulu + Live TV

Hulu’s new Live TV Bundle includes a number of live broadcast networks, including ABC, so you can use it to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve over the Internet. The Hulu + Live TV live Bundle now also includes access to ESPN+ and Disney+ in addition to Hulu’s on-demand content and 60+ channels of live television. Get everything for just $69.99 a month here.

Buy: Hulu + Live TV Bundle at $69.99

2. fuboTV

Another way to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve online? Sign-up for fuboTV, which gets you 100+ channels of live TV, including ABC. Right now, fuboTV is offering a 7-day free trial, which you can access here to watch all the performances from Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve show online free. Plans start at just $64.99 a month after that.

Buy: fuboTV Streaming Plan at $64.99+

3. Vidgo

Vidgo is a great streaming service for live TV, entertainment, sports and more. Vidgo also offers ABC as part of its channel lineup and you can sign-up for Vidgo’s 7-day free trial here to watch Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve online free. Plans start at just $55 a month after that, for 95+ live TV channels.

Buy: Vidgo English Plus Package at $55

Each of the above services will let you stream Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve online from your computer, tablet, phone or connected TV.

How to Stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Online Free

You don’t need to pay to be a part of the party! Viewers can stream Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve free on ABC.com.

You can also grab a free trial to fuboTV or Vidgo (as mentioned above) to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve performances online free, and get free streaming to dozens of other channels until your week-long trial runs out.

A true American holiday tradition, ABC says Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve is the Number One New Year’s Eve programming special each year, with last year’s telecast reaching more than 18 million viewers.