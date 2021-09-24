‘Controlling Britney Spears’: How to Stream the New Britney Doc for Free Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The week before Britney Spears’ next conservatorship court date, the New York Times has announced the release of its new documentary, Controlling Britney Spears.

Buy: Stream 'Controlling Britney Spears' Free at Hulu

The highly anticipated doc is available to watch on FX and Hulu beginning on September 24th and “reveals much of how [the conservatorship] worked, including an intense surveillance apparatus that monitored every move she made,” according to an official description of the documentary.

Part of The New York Times Presents series, it comes nearly eight months after the premiere of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, which was also directed by Samantha Stark, the filmmaker behind Controlling Britney Spears.

The new Britney doc features interviews from insiders about Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, including a former employee of a security firm that was hired by Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, to watch and protect her. It will also shed some light into the most recent developments into her conservatorship, which Britney has asked a judge to terminate.

“When Britney spoke publicly about her conservatorship in detail for the first time during a court hearing in June, she said a reason she hadn’t spoken up earlier is she didn’t think people would believe her,” Stark says, in a statement. “Britney’s speech motivated the people in this film to seek us out to share their stories — at great risk to themselves — because they felt compelled to back up what Britney was saying with evidence they had or moments they witnessed.”

Want to watch Controlling Britney Spears online? Here’s everything you need to know to stream the latest Britney Spears documentary online for free.

Controlling Britney Spears: Air Date, Channel, Time

Controlling Britney Spears will be available to watch on FX and Hulu simultaneously at 10 p.m. EST on Friday, September 24th. If you have cable, you’ll be able to watch Controlling Britney Spears on TV by heading over to the FX network.

If you don’t have cable, there is an easy way to stream the new Britney doc online for free.

How to Watch Controlling Britney Spears Online

You can watch Controlling Britney Spears online with your Hulu membership. Don’t have Hulu? Sign-up for a 30-day free trial now, which will get you instant access to watch the new Britney Spears documentary online for free.

Your Hulu free trial will let you live stream Controlling Britney Spears online on its original air date, and watch Controlling Britney Spears online on-demand as many times as you want after that.

Hulu is also where you can watch the original Britney Spears documentary, Framing Britney Spears, online.

Once your free trial ends, Hulu’s membership starts at $5.99. Hulu (No Ads) costs $11.99 per month.

Are There More Britney Spears Documentaries Online?

Several. Controlling Britney Spears is the ninth installment in The New York Times Presents series, which also includes the doc Framing Britney Spears, which previously earned two Emmy nominations and is currently streaming on Hulu. Following its release, Spears criticized the doc on Instagram, writing that she “didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past.”

On September 28th, Netflix will also premiere its own Britney Spears documentary called Britney vs. Spears. You can watch the trailer for that film below.