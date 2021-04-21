How to Watch ‘Mortal Kombat’ Online: Stream the Film for Free on HBO Max

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The ultimate tournament of fighting champions begins anew in the new Mortal Kombat, set to arrive in theaters and online on HBO Max. Based on the video game franchise of the same name, and directed by Simon McQuoid, this gruesome battle royale was originally slated for release on April 16, before being pushed back. But fans can finally get a taste of the first Mortal Kombat movie in years since 1997’s Mortal Kombat: Annihilation.

If you want to watch Mortal Kombat online, we’ve rounded up the best ways to see it.

When Does Mortal Kombat Come Out?

Mortal Kombat will hit movie theaters on Friday, April 23. WarnerMedia will also premiere the film simultaneously in theaters, and while some theaters are still closed due to Covid precautions, there are many that remain open across the country. See tickets and showtimes here.

The film will also be available to watch from home on HBO Max. You’ll be able to stream Mortal Kombat free on HBO Max for 30 days with unlimited viewings. Mortal Kombat leaves HBO on May 23.

How to Watch Mortal Kombat Online Free

If you want to stream Mortal Kombat online, you’ll need to sign up for HBO Max. HBO Max is the only place to watch Mortal Kombat online — you won’t be able to find it on iTunes, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month right now (about the same price as Netflix, and cheaper than a theater ticket). Unlike Premier Access on Disney+, you won’t have to pay an additional fee, and all HBO Max subscribers will get instant access to stream Mortal Kombat online for free and watch on-demand as many times as you want.

Your HBO Max subscription also lets you stream Mortal Kombat free online in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos from your computer, phone or TV (note: you’ll need a 4K-compatible device to play 4K content on your TV; we recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale for $49.99 right now).

You can also watch Mortal Kombat free online if you’re an AT&T subscriber. AT&T wireless subscribers can get HBO Max for free as part of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. Sign up for a plan or check to see if your current plan qualifies here.

It’s a great time to sign up for HBO Max right now, as the streaming service is home to the recently-released Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, in addition to the new Mortal Kombat movie. HBO Max is your exclusive home for all of Warner Bros.’ new release movies this year, which will debut on the streamer on the same day they hit theaters.

Mortal Kombat Spoilers, Rating, Cast

Mortal Kombat has a run time of 110 minutes and is rated R. Cast members include Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Joe Taslim, Mechad Brooks, Tadanobu Asano, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, and Sisi Stringer.

The latest Mortal Kombat film centers around a new character not seen in previous adaptations — an MMA fighter named Cole Young, played by Tan. Cole finds himself hunted by Sub-Zero, the best warrior of Outworld emperor Shang Tsung, and soon discovers that his mysterious dragon birthmark is an invitation of sorts to an apocryphal fighting tournament.

“Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with,” the film’s description reads. “Once he is brought to the temple of Lord Raiden, Cole begins his training with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano. Soon he will stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe.”