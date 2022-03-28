‘Moon Knight’ Arrives on Disney+: Here’s How to Stream the New Marvel Show Online Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Marvel fans have had a pretty exciting year so far. The trailer for Ms. Marvel dropped just recently and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is just a few weeks away from hitting theaters. Now, we have the release of Moon Knight to look forward to which drops this week on Disney+ and takes the Marvel universe into a slightly darker, twisted direction. Oscar Isaac stars in the titular role and this show will premiere exclusively online for Disney+ subscribers.

Keep reading to learn more about Moon Knight, including plot details and how to stream this new Marvel show for free on Disney+.

Moon Knight on Disney+ Release Date, Run Time, Episodes

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30. There are six episodes in total with each episode released weekly until the finale, set to air on May 4.

Like most Disney+ shows, we expect each Moon Knight episode to run between 30 to 40 minutes in length.

How to Watch Moon Knight Online

You’ll need a Disney+ subscription to watch Moon Knight online. Disney+ subscriptions start at just $7.99 a month, allowing you to binge not just Moon Knight but other Marvel movies and TV shows like Eternals and Ms. Marvel when it releases in June. You’ll also get access to a ton of classic Disney content (see a full list here).

You can watch Moon Knight on Disney+ through your smart TV, tablet, laptop and even on your smartphone. You can even cast Moon Knight onto your screen using Apple TV, Roku or other similar devices.

If you’re looking to expand your streaming coverage, pick the Disney Bundle Deal which will get you access to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99/month. With this, you can stream Moon Knight when it premieres and also stream sports or new original TV shows like Only Murders in the Building through Hulu.

How to Watch Moon Knight Free Online

Disney+ does not offer a free trial for new subscribers unfortunately, but there are other ways to stream Moon Knight for free on Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal giving you access to six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up now or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. Then, you’ll be all set to stream Moon Knight on Disney+ during its March 30 release.

Moon Knight on Disney+: Cast, Synopsis

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, an assuming gift-shop employee seemingly living a mundane life until he starts losing time — plagued by blackouts and struggling to disassociate his dreams from reality. This leads him to discover that he’s living with dissociative identity disorder with his other identity Mark Spector moonlighting as a mercenary.

Things get further complicated as Steven/Marc get involved in a twisted narrative with powerful Egyptian gods, on a quest to keep their enemies at bay, while at the same time learning to live as one.

Will There be a Second Season of Moon Knight?

Moon Knight is one of Disney+’s many mini-series, similar to WandaVision which was released last year. This means we’re not expecting to see a season 2 of Moon Knight on Disney+ anytime soon. There’s still hope though — Moon Knight‘s director revealed to SFX Magazine in an interview that he can see the character lasting the “next 10 years, not just the next film.”

