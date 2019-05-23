Watch Millie Bobby Brown Prove Her Karaoke Skills on ‘Fallon’

Millie Bobby Brown appeared on The Tonight Show to promote her new film Gozilla: King of the Monsters and host Jimmy Fallon tapped her to participate in a round of “Beat Battle.” In the segment, The Roots play random beats for Fallon and Brown to sing over, each taking turns with as many popular songs as they can think of. Brown is surprisingly good, matching Fallon song for song during the four-minute clip.

For the first beat, Fallon kicks things off with Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way,” which Brown follows with Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.” Brown’s selections are mostly female artists, from Gwen Stefani to Lorde to Lizzo. She also pulls out Panic! At The Disco and Shawn Mendes. The battle concludes with the pair offering a rousing duet of Wilson Phillips’ “Hold On.”

Recently Brown spoke out about her issues with bullying in school. In an interview with Glamour, she said, “I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said. Being in this industry we have become so aware of negativity and it’s made me appreciate the love so much more. People receive so much love on social media and then only focus on the hate.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters arrives in theaters May 31st. Brown will also star in the third season of Stranger Things, which premieres on Netflix July 4th.