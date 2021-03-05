How to Watch Oprah’s Interview With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

One of the most highly-anticipated interviews of the year takes place this weekend, as Oprah Winfrey interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a special primetime event.

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs this Sunday, March 7 on CBS and promises a revealing glimpse into the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are giving their first official joint televised interview since their engagement in 2017.

This will also be the first major interview given by either of them since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties last year.

Oprah’s Interview With Meghan and Harry: Air Date, Time, Channel

Though Oprah’s interview with Markle and Prince Harry was taped a few weeks ago, it airs on CBS this Sunday night at 8pm EST/PST. The primetime special will run for 90 minutes, with commercials. Unlike some TV specials, the Meghan and Harry interview is expected to be a one-night-only event, and won’t repeat on air.

How to Watch Meghan and Harry Interview on TV

If you have cable (or a basic TV antenna like this one), you’ll be able to watch Oprah’s interview with Meghan and Harry on your local CBS affiliate. Check your local listings to see what channel CBS is airing Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in your neighborhood.

How to Watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Interview Without Cable

If you don’t have cable, you can stream the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview online through Paramount+ (formerly CBS All-Access). The site is currently offering a free trial, which you can use to watch the Meghan and Harry interview online for free.

CBS is also available on live streaming services like fuboTV (which also has a free trial right now that you can use to watch Oprah’s Royals special online).

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: What to Expect, Spoilers, What Does Meghan Say?

There is no shortage of speculation as to what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will discuss on the new special, though Oprah teases in the trailer that, “There is no subject that’s off limits.”

The trailer appears to show the Duke and Duchess discussing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, while confronting rumors about everything from their marriage, to pregnancy, to the scrutiny Markle has received from the press. Meghan and Prince Harry are also expected to address rumors surrounding their current relationship with the Queen (as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton), which has been rumored to be frosty at times (Harry did confirm in a clip with James Corden last week that the Queen has been on video chats with him and Markle’s son, Archie, dispelling any talk of tension).

Oprah has said previously that she wants to ask the royal couple about how they’ve handled the intense pressure of being in the public eye, and about how Markle’s biracial upbringing has affected her relationships with the British public, and coverage of her in the press.

Expect Oprah to also ask Meghan and Harry about their new life in California, where the couple have seemingly quickly settled in as the TV host’s neighbors in the seaside town of Montecito.