Watch Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers React to ‘Game of Thrones’ Finale on ‘Meyers’

Saturday Night Live cast member Leslie Jones has a lot of feelings about Game of Thrones, particularly the divisive finale episode. In a final segment of “Game of Jones,” in which Jones reacts to the HBO series with Late Night host Seth Meyers, the comedian offered some thoughts on where the characters ended up.

In the clip, Jones and Meyers watch the finale together and give a commentary on what’s going on. As Daenerys Targaryen address her troops towards the beginning of the episode, Meyers quips, “This is like one of those real bad stand-up gigs where they’re like, ‘Here’s the deal, the stage is really far away, it’s outdoor, no microphone. And half the audience is on horses.'”

The best reactions come when Jon Snow stabs and kills Daenerys. As wide-eyed Meyers looks truly shocked, Jones says, “I did not expect Jon to have the guts to do this.” “Why are you so upset about someone kissing their aunt but totally fine with someone killing their aunt?” Meyers asks her. “Because that bitch needed to go,” Jones confirms.

As for the conclusion of the series? Jones has some serious and profanity-laced thoughts on how Jaime Lannister treated Brienne of Tarth, but she’s not mad overall. “People were disappointed about the ending,” Jones says. “I think they need to take a big glass of grow-the-f-up because Game of Thrones is not real.”