Watch Leslie Jones and Seth Meyers Hilariously React to ‘Game of Thrones’

The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has some thoughts about Cersei’s new lover

Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has some strong opinions about Game of Thrones. In a recurring feature called “Game of Jones,” Seth Meyers invites Jones to watch and react to episodes of the HBO show, which the pair are continuing for the eighth and final season. In a new edition of the Late Night segment, Jones and Meyers viewed the recent season premiere and had a few thoughts about what’s coming.

“I never thought I’d be this nerdy,” Jones admits as the episode opens. “Is this the first nerdy thing you’ve liked?” Meyers asks. “Uh,” she replies, “I had a thing for Happy Gilmore for a while. Is that nerdy?”

In the clip, Jones reacts loudly to the appearance of each character, shouting “That is your nephew!” when Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow show up. When Meyers tells Jones that he’s heard this episode is a little bit boring, she refuses to believe it. “Blasphemy,” she says. “This is a transition episode.” At one point the pair take a break to “levitate,” which appears to mean get high.

“What are you going to do when it’s over?” Meyers asks at the end. “I’m gonna make my own Game of Thrones,” Jones responds. “I’m gonna play all of ’em. I’ll play the Night King.”

 

