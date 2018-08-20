Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Watch John Oliver on Rudy Giuliani's Bizarre 'Truth Isn't Truth' Defense Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch John Oliver on Rudy Giuliani’s Bizarre ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’ Defense

“That’s barely acceptable from a sophomore philosophy major who just tried molly for the first time,” host says

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

The same day that President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani stated that “truth isn’t truth,” John Oliver fired back at the former New York City mayor on Last Week Tonight.

The host opened with footage from Giuliani – whom he dubbed a “a one-man legal improv troupe” – on Meet the Press discussing concerns about a potential interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.

“When you tell me that … he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry – well, that’s so silly, because it’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth,” the attorney told a dumbfounded and giggling Chuck Todd.

“You just said ‘Truth isn’t truth’!” Oliver exclaimed in response. “That is not acceptable from the president’s lawyer. It’s barely acceptable from a sophomore philosophy major who just tried molly for the first time.”

The comedian also pondered why the White House keeps letting Giuliani go on TV. “At this rate, Trump is going to wind up behind bars with Giuliani visiting him and saying, ‘Don’t worry, Donald – prison isn’t prison.”

In This Article: Donald Trump, John Oliver

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad