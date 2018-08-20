Watch John Oliver on Rudy Giuliani’s Bizarre ‘Truth Isn’t Truth’ Defense

The same day that President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani stated that “truth isn’t truth,” John Oliver fired back at the former New York City mayor on Last Week Tonight.

The host opened with footage from Giuliani – whom he dubbed a “a one-man legal improv troupe” – on Meet the Press discussing concerns about a potential interview between Trump and special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation.

“When you tell me that … he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry – well, that’s so silly, because it’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth,” the attorney told a dumbfounded and giggling Chuck Todd.

“You just said ‘Truth isn’t truth’!” Oliver exclaimed in response. “That is not acceptable from the president’s lawyer. It’s barely acceptable from a sophomore philosophy major who just tried molly for the first time.”

The comedian also pondered why the White House keeps letting Giuliani go on TV. “At this rate, Trump is going to wind up behind bars with Giuliani visiting him and saying, ‘Don’t worry, Donald – prison isn’t prison.”