Watch ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Quiz Dads on How Well They Know Their Kids

In honor of Father’s Day, Jimmy Kimmel Live took to the streets of Los Angeles to quiz dads on how well they know their own kids. Spoiler alert: They don’t.

As these model fathers prove in Kimmel’s #PopQuiz, they can’t correctly answer even the most routine of questions about their children, from the kids’ birthdays to the name of their elementary school to the color of their eyes.

As a kicker, after one dad stumbles on a daughter’s birthday – “It was yesterday!,” her sister informed him – the #PopQuiz team lets their mother answer questions about her four kids – from what are their best friends’ names to who is their dentist – which she does to alarming accuracy, shaming their dad in the process.

“Better luck next year,” Kimmel quipped at the end of the clip.