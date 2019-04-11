Watch James Corden Recap ‘Game of Thrones’ in Four Minutes

The final season of Game of Thrones is almost upon us and it’s inevitable that some fans may have forgotten all that’s come before. Luckily James Corden has recapped the HBO series‘ previous 67 episodes in just four minutes.

In the clip, the host of The Late Late Show takes on each season as quickly and efficiently as possible, all leading up to Sunday’s premiere of season eight. In rhyming couplets, Corden goes through all of the major plot points, from Jamie Lannister losing his hand to the Red Wedding. “No other scene made me cry more,” Corden recounts. “You know his name: Hodor. Hodor. Hodor.” He urges excitement for the show’s ending, saying “For fans of the show/the haze is starting to clear/in just four more days/winter is here.”

Season eight Sunday April 14 on HBO.