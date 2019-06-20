Watch James Corden Bring ‘Crosswalk the Musical’ to Paris

As part of his week-long stint in London, Late Late Show host James Corden hopped across the English Channel to Paris, where he filmed a special edition of his popular segment “Crosswalk the Musical.” In this edition, Corden and his team recreated Les Misérables on a crosswalk in front of the iconic Arc de Triomphe as spectators watched with confusion.

“What can I say, we’ve conquered New York, Los Angeles, London,” Corden says in the clip. “It was only a matter of time before the crosswalk company set foot on French soil. And here we are.” As he gets his cast together on a rooftop overlooking the Eiffel Tower he adds, “As you know Les Misérables is primarily a musical about waving flags, so we’re going to practice some of that today.” He also explains that the French crosswalks are different in that the performers will need to avoid flying pastries as well as cars.

Once the team gets down to the actual crosswalk, clad in period costume, things get chaotic. Corden takes his singing not just to the street, but also to a section of outdoor cafe tables, where the patrons are not so pleased to be interrupted by his performance. For one number the group even replaces the soldiers’ swords with baguettes.

At the end Corden celebrates by spraying the other actors with champagne. “They loved that,” he says of the watching Parisians. “They loved it. And I don’t think it is egotistical in any way to say that I am a f-ing star. I’m a star!”