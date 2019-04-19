Watch James Corden and Andrew Garfield Audition for ‘Game of Thrones’

It’s hard to picture anyone but Kit Harington playing Jon Snow. Until, that is, you see Andrew Garfield’s take on the character. In a segment for The Late Late Show, Garfield and host James Corden revealed their auditions for several Game of Thrones characters, including Jon Snow, Jaime Lannister and Hodor.

In the clip, Garfield has some trouble with the accents, including trying to correctly pronounce “north” as Jon Snow says it. Corden repeatedly offers to “go the extra mile” to play the characters who are missing their genitals, pulling out a large knife as he pretends to remove his pants. Garfield even dresses up in a red dragon costume and looks shocked as someone off camera notes, “The dragons are going to be CGI. We’re not casting anyone for them.” “Well, that’s a huge mistake,” Garfield replies. “No one’s going to watch that.” In the end, both get nude, offering to play literally any character who takes off their clothes.

Garfield appeared on The Late Late Show to promote his new film Under The Silver Lake. He also spoke with Corden about his love for the movie White Men Can’t Jump and revealed that Lake Bell’s husband Scott Campbell almost once gave him a tattoo.



