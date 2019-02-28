Watch Idris Elba Play DJ-Turned-Nanny in ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Trailer

In the new trailer for Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie, Idris Elba plays a struggling London DJ whose latest side project — professional nannying — is much less glamorous than the festival slots of his glory days.

“I’m Charlie. I was a massive deal,” Elba narrates in the clip over an aerial shot of a monstrous crowd at an outdoor gig. But the preview then cuts back to the awkward reality of an interrupted apartment sex scene.

Charlie’s situation is less than ideal: strapped for cash, without the high-profile gigs of yore. Desperate for work, he takes a job babysitting his famous best friend’s ill-behaved daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey). “Do you know how long on average it takes me to make a nanny quit?” the 11-year-old asks Charlie, who later admits that “kids ain’t [his] thing.”

Piper Perabo and JJ Field also star in the show’s eight-episode first season, which premieres March 15th on Netflix. Elba and Gary Reich co-created the series and will executive produce alongside director Tristram Shapeero.