Watch GOP Senators Celebrate Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation in ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Saturday Night Live didn’t hesitate to address Brett Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court, which occurred earlier in the day Saturday following a historic and controversial vote. Later that night, SNL‘s cast portrayed the “euphoric” Republican senators as they celebrated in a locker room during the Awkwafina-hosted episode‘s cold open.

While Republican lawmakers excitedly ran around the locker room dancing to Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It,” CNN anchor Dana Bash, played by Heidi Gardner, interviewed GOP Senate members including Cecily Strong’s confirmation-sealing Senator Susan Collins, Kate McKinnon’s Senator Lindsey Graham and Beck Bennett’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We could tell that people really wanted Kavanaugh,” Bennett’s McConnell told Gardner’s Bash. “Everyone is pumped, from white men over 60 to white men over 70.”

McKinnon’s Graham addressed the impact that Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court appointment might have on Roe v. Wade. “We made a lot of women really worried today, but I’m not getting pregnant so I don’t care,” McKinnon’s Graham said.

Kavanaugh, who was played by Matt Damon on last week’s SNL, was visibly missing during the sketch.

But perhaps the most memorable moment was when Strong made a jab at Collins’ grandstanding Senate speech on Friday that caused her future opponent’s site for funding their campaign to crash due to motivated supporters. “The last thing I wanted was to make this about me — that’s why I told everyone to tune in at 3 p.m. so I could tell all my female supporters, ‘Psych!'” Strong’s Collins said. “Listen, I think it’s important to believe women until it’s time to stop.”

In paying homage to Kavanaugh’s enjoyment of beer, the skit closed with the GOP spraying Miller High Life, the “champagne of beers,” everywhere and Graham saying Kavanaugh is the “Natty Light of judges,” adding that he hoped the country could “keep this horny male energy going ’til the midterms!”

Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation was also the focus of this week’s “Weekend Update” segment with Colin Jost and Michael Che.

Jost took a jab at Kavanaugh and the alleged sexual assault allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, “50 votes is the lowest number of votes — the lowest number of votes for a justice in history — but keep in mind that it’s the most “yes’s” Kavanaugh has ever heard.” Jost also mocked Kavanaugh’s op-ed in the Wall Street Journal as “something the AA calls ‘Step 9.'”

Next week’s SNL will be hosted by Seth Meyers and feature musical guest Paul Simon.