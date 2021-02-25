Golden Globes Live Stream: Here’s How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards Online

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards are upon us, serving as the unofficial kickoff to the 2021 awards season. The annual event celebrates the best of film and television, and this year’s edition is the 78th Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

The Netflix movie, Mank, leads all movie nominees this year, with six Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama. The Crown leads the pack on the TV side, with six nominations of its own.

Promising Young Woman, Schitt’s Creek, The Undoing, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom are among the other titles that picked up multiple nominations, as voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

2021 Golden Globe Awards Air Date, Hosts, Time

The 2021 Golden Globe Awards take place this Sunday, February 28 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. With Covid cases continuing to rise across the country, organizers have decided to make this year’s event a virtual ceremony, similar to the virtual Emmy Awards that were held in 2020.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as Golden Globe hosts. Fey will host the event virtually from New York City, and Poehler will be in Los Angeles.

How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

If you have conventional cable, you can watch the Golden Globe Awards on TV by tuning into your local NBC affiliate. NBC is the official TV network of the 2021 Golden Globes.

You can also use your Amazon Prime membership to order a 4K antenna like this one, which sets up in minutes and gets you most major TV channels within a 200-mile range. Amazon Prime members can get the antenna delivered in time for the award ceremony on Sunday.

How to Stream the 2021 Golden Globe Awards Online

If you don’t have cable, you can also stream the Golden Globe Awards online from home. Here are the best ways to do it.

1. Stream the Golden Globes on Hulu

Hulu offers one of the best bundles on the market with its Hulu + Live TV deal. The deal gets you thousands of shows and movies, plus more than 60 channels of live TV. Hulu’s channel offerings include NBC, so you’ll be able to stream the Golden Globes live on your connected TV, your phone, computer or tablet.

Hulu + Live TV costs $55 a month, and Hulu is currently offering a free trial to the service, which you can access here. Use this deal to watch the Golden Globes for free, and watch Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated shows and films like Palm Springs, The Great, and The United States vs. Billie Holiday for free as well.

2. Stream the Golden Globes on fuboTV

We like fuboTV, which gets you more than 100 live TV channels, including NBC. Use fuboTV’s free trial to get a week of free streaming. Sign-up for the free trial now and stream the Golden Globes for free, from your phone, TV, tablet or laptop.

Stick with fuboTV starting at just $64.99 a month. You’ll get 100+ channels and 250 hours of cloud DVR (say, if you want to record the Golden Globes to rewatch the best moments). Your fuboTV subscription lets you watch on three different screens at once, making this a great family plan, or sharing plan for roommates.

3. Stream the Golden Globes on SlingTV

Your best value in streaming comes from SlingTV, which offers 40+ live TV channels for just $35 a month. Their Sling Blue channel lineup includes NBC, where you can stream the 2021 Golden Globes live, as well as channels like E!, Bravo and CNN, for post-show coverage.

Grab a free trial to SlingTV here and use it to watch the Golden Globes live online. Stick with SLING after your free trial and get access to live TV channels, 50 hours of cloud DVR and free streaming from three devices.

Your best deal: get three months of SLING for just $99 when you prepay in advance, and the company will throw in a free HD antenna, AirTV 2 and an AirTV Mini streaming device. See the deal here.

2021 Golden Globe Awards Nominees, Presenters, What to Expect

Typically held in Los Angeles, the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be a bi-coastal affair. As previously mentioned, Tina Fey will be co-hosting the show from the Rainbow Room in New York, while Amy Poehler will be live from The Beverly Hilton in LA.

Golden Globe presenters include Anthony Anderson, Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson, Joaquin Phoenix, Margot Robbie, Kyra Sedgwick, Kenan Thompson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Want to toast to the nominees? Moet & Chandon is back for the 30th year as the “Official Champagne of the Golden Globes.” To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Moet & Chandon has partnered with Cocktail Courier to offer a limited-edition kit featuring the Moet Golden Fizz for consumers to purchase. The kit (retailing for $105) includes a bottle of premium Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, specialty glassware, and fresh, seasonal ingredients to create champagne cocktails for up to six people at your Golden Globes viewing party.