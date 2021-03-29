How to Watch ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Online: Stream the Film for Free on HBO Max

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Monster titans will battle it out in Godzilla vs. Kong, streaming now on HBO Max. This thrilling blockbuster is the fourth installment in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, following 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which have all lead up to this epic clash of two monster legends.

Directed by Adam Wingard, this battle royale of a film was originally slated for release in the spring of 2020 before being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. After a series of scheduled release dates pushed it back further, Godzilla vs. Kong’s release was announced as part of Warner Bros’ 2021 play for big-screen offerings to premiere simultaneously in theaters and stream on HBO Max.

If you want to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online, we’ve rounded up the best ways to see it.

When Does Godzilla vs. Kong Come Out?

Godzilla vs. Kong will arrive in physical movie theaters on Wednesday, March 31st. While some theaters are still closed due to Covid precautions, there are many that remain open across the country. See tickets and showtimes here.

The film will also be available to watch from home on HBO Max. Godzilla vs. Kong debuts on HBO Max March 31st, the same day as its U.S. theatrical release.

How to Watch Godzilla vs. Kong Online

If you want to stream Godzilla vs. Kong online, you’ll need to sign up for HBO Max. HBO Max is the only place to watch Godzilla vs. Kong online right now — you won’t be able to find it on iTunes, Amazon or any of the other usual video-on-demand sites.

An HBO Max subscription costs just $14.99 a month right now (about the same price as Netflix, and cheaper than a theater ticket).

Your HBO Max subscription lets you stream Godzilla vs. Kong free in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos from your computer, phone or through your TV (note: you’ll need a 4K-compatible device to play 4K content on your TV; we recommend the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale for just $39.99 right now).

Unlike the recent Raya and the Last Dragon launch on Disney+, you don’t have to pay an additional fee to get Godzilla vs. Kong on HBO Max. All HBO Max subscribers get instant access to stream Godzilla vs. Kong online for free and watch on-demand as many times as you want.

Your HBO Max subscription also lets you watch the entire catalogue of HBO Max content, including the recent Tina Turner documentary, and the fan-approved Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

If you want to catch up on the rest of the MonsterVerse, 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, and 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters are available for rental or purchase on Amazon Prime.

How to Stream Godzilla vs. Kong Free

Another way to watch Godzilla vs. Kong for free? You can get HBO Max for free through AT&T if you subscribe to one of their unlimited phone, TV and internet plans. To activate, simply download the HBO Max app, sign in with your AT&T or DIRECTV login credentials and start streaming HBO Max for free.

HBO Max is also officially available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices as well, in addition to PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex.

Godzilla vs. Kong Spoilers, Rating, What to Expect

Godzilla vs. Kong has a run time of 1 hour and 53 minutes and is rated PG-13. Returning cast members include Millie Bobbie Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Zhang Ziyi, while Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Julian Dennison and Jessica Henwick all join the MonsterVerse in Godzilla vs. Kong.

“Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance,” the film’s synopsis states. “Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the Warner Bros. films to be released this year on HBO Max alongside a full theatrical release. Warner Bros. has announced that its entire slate of tentpole 2021 films will debut on the streaming service on the same day the movie hits theaters.