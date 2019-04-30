Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Actors Respond to Fan Questions on ‘Kimmel’

Game of Thrones is not the easiest show to follow, but luckily Jimmy Kimmel tapped several cast members to man a telephone hotline called “Game of Phones.” In the clip, the show’s actors, including Liam Cunningham, Lena Headey, Isaac Hempstead Wright, John Bradley, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, take fan questions about the series and its current final season.

“What does Kit Harington smell like?” one caller asks Cunningham. His answer: “He smells like a mixture of old yogurt and Axe body spray,” the actor confirms. “It’s a real turn-off.” Another caller asks Hempstead Wright where she left her keys and he invokes his Three-Eyed Raven abilities to respond, “They’re in between the cushions on your couch.”

When it’s Williams’ turn a male caller (troll) asks, “You expect me to believe a 90-pound girl can defeat an army of White Walkers?” The actress, who plays Game of Thrones‘ current MVP Arya Stark, whispers into her headset, “I know where you live and I’d be happy to add you to my list.”

The final season of Game of Thrones is currently airing on HBO on Sunday nights.