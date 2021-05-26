Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Fans of the hit sitcom Friends can catch up with all the stars of the show with the Friends reunion special airing on HBO Max.

Monica (Courteney Cox), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Ross (David Schwimmer) are all heading back to the Friends Warner Bros. studio lot for the HBO Max special, which was first announced last year.

When is the Friends Reunion?

The long-awaited Friends reunion airs Thursday, May 27th on HBO Max. This is a pre-taped special that will be available to stream online at 12:01am PST, Thursday morning. It will then be available for unlimited viewing for all HBO Max subscribers.

How to Watch the Friends Reunion on HBO Max

The only way to watch Friends: The Reunion online is with an HBO Max subscription. A monthly plan costs just $14.99 a month (about the same price as Netflix or a single movie ticket), and gets you instant access to stream the Friends reunion online. You’ll also get access to all of HBO Max’s offerings, including Mare of Easttown, The Nevers, and first-run Warner Bros. movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and Mortal Kombat.

HBO Max is the only place where you’ll be able to stream the Friends reunion online. It’s not available on traditional broadcast TV or any of the other streaming services. An HBO Max subscription lets you watch the Friends reunion on your phone, computer, TV or tablet.

How to Watch the Friends Reunion on HBO Max for Free

While there is no HBO Max free trial, we found a new Hulu offer that gets you a 7-day free trial of Hulu and HBO Max together. You can use the free trial to watch the Friends reunion for free, and then choose to keep the package, or cancel.

This is the best way to watch Friends: The Reunion for free online without an HBO Max subscription.

How to Stream the Friends Reunion Online Free

If you’re not an HBO Max subscriber, you can still stream Friends: The Reunion for free with AT&T. Some AT&T customers can get a free HBO Max subscription with their phone, internet or TV plan. The AT&T plans that come with free HBO Max are AT&T Unlimited Elite wireless, AT&T Fiber Internet 1000, and the AT&T TV Choice plan.

You can check if your plan comes with the streaming service or change your plan below.

Who Will Be On the Friends Reunion?

Along with the main cast members returning for the HBO Max special, the reunion will also include appearances from special guests, including stars like Reese Witherspoon, who played Rachel’s sister in the show, as well as celebs like Justin Bieber, David Beckham and Lady Gaga.

Tom Selleck, who portrayed Monica’s ex-boyfriend Richard in the series, is also set to appear. You can also expect to see Maggie Wheeler, who starred as Chandler’s ex Janice. throughout the long-running sitcom.

According to a release, Ben Winston is in the director’s seat and serving as executive producer for the special, while Kevin Bright, David Crane and Mara Kauffman return as executive producers with the six cast members.

How to Stream Friends Online and Watch It on TV

If Friends: The Reunion reminds you of why you loved the show in the first place and you want to start it from the beginning, there are a number of ways to watch Friends episodes online.

The easiest way to stream all the episodes of Friends online right now is by watching all the seasons with your HBO Max or Hulu with HBO Max subscriptions. You can also stream the complete series, starting with Season 1, Episode 1, here on Amazon Prime Video.

Your other options outside of these three streaming platforms include purchasing Friends: The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD (which is actually 33% off its regular retail price on Amazon ahead of the reunion).

You can also watch Friends with a free trial to Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV to tune into the reruns of the hit sitcom on channels like TBS.

