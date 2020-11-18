How to Watch the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion on HBO Max for Free

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After months of teasing and anticipation, the long-awaited Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion is finally here. The HBO Max special reunites the surviving cast of the hit Nineties sitcom, as they sit down together on camera for the first time since the show came to an end in May of 1996.

How to Watch the Fresh Prince Reunion Online

The Fresh Prince reunion is airing exclusively on HBO Max. HBO Max subscribers will be able to watch the Fresh Prince reunion for free by logging into their account. For everyone else, HBO Max is offering a 7-day free trial right now that gets you instant access to the reunion special, along with access to stream all of HBO Max’s offerings.

What to Know About the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

The reunion, which was taped to mark the 30th anniversary of the show, features Will Smith along with co-stars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, plus recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff. The cast will also pay tribute to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil and died in 2013.

The 75-minute special features the cast reminiscing about memorable storylines and first impressions of each other, while revealing details into what really went on behind the scenes. With a group conversation intermixed with one-on-one interviews, the cast also discuss the show’s impact on both pop culture and the perception of African-American families on television.

The HBO Max description promises a night of “laughter, music, dancing, and surprise guests,” and indeed, the most talked-about moment will undoubtedly be the on-screen reunion between Smith, and the original “Aunt Viv,” Janet Hubert. Hubert played the matriarch of the Banks family for the show’s first three seasons before she was replaced by Reid. The Fresh Prince reunion brings Hubert and Smith together for the first time in 27 years, as the two stars address their long-rumored “feud” and discuss the real reason behind Hubert’s departure.

Smith appeared to address the “Aunt Viv” buzz on an Instagram post Wednesday, that showed a clip of Reid turning into a clip of Hubert, as Smith walks by in mock surprise. The actor’s caption: “Two queens, one throne, all love.”

If you want more Fresh Prince content after watching the reunion,