How to Stream ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Online on Disney+

Following up an immensely popular, genre-bending season of Wandavision, the next series to come out of the MCU, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, is premiering on Disney+. After the streaming platform pushed the show back due to pandemic-related delays, Marvel fans are more hyped than ever see Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes (Winter Soldier) team up on screen.

Ready for some action-packed, explosion-filled intrigue? Here’s everything you need to know to watch one of the most highly-anticipated MCU series of 2021.

When Does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Come Out on Disney+?

Once you’re signed up with a Disney+ account, you can catch the first episode of Season 1 of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is premiering on the streaming service March 19. According to Disney+, Season 1 features six episodes of the Kari Skogland-directed show, which is written by Malcolm Spellman (with an assist from John Wick creator Derek Kolstad joining the series’ writing and creative team).

Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2020

How to Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Online

Want to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier online? You’ll need a Disney+ subscription. Disney+ subscribers can watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier for free and on-demand from their TV, tablet or phone.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, we found one of the best streaming bundles available with this deal that gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99. We recommend taking advantage of this deal sooner rather than later — it’ll go up to $14 a month at the end of March (You don’t want to end up avoiding spoilers and paying more to finish the series).

This Disney bundle deal is the best plan for your money right now if you want access to more shows at a great discount, and it makes it easy to watch a ton of top movies and series in one place, including Avengers: Endgame, Raya and the Last Dragon, Hamilton, Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and more.

But you have options, don’t worry. If you’re looking to subscribe to one platform instead of three, you can also sign up for a Disney+ subscription on its own for just $6.99 a month, or save yourself some cash when you sign up for a year-long plan instead at $69.99.

How to Watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ for Free

While streaming services like Amazon Prime or Hulu offer free trials, Disney+ isn’t offering one right now. However, we’ve found a way for you to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier free online without signing up for Disney+.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ on Us” deal, which gets you six months of Disney+ for free. Get the deal or see if your current Verizon plan qualifies here, which will let you stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ for free.

You can stream The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and all Disney+ content on just about any screen in your house, with the Amazon Fire TV 4K Stick (on sale for $49.99 right now), Roku or Apple TV. If you own a PS4 or Xbox One, you can even use your gaming console to stream the new series.

Marvel Studios/Disney+

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Rating, Runtime, Number of Episodes and Cast

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has a TV-14 rating with high-intensity action scenes, and you can watch all six episodes of the series with new episodes dropping weekly on Disney+. Episodes will vary in length, from 45 to 55 minutes.

As we previously saw in the series’ trailer, the show also stars Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Noah Mills, and Carl Lumbly. The show picks off after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — after Steve Rogers has relinquished his role as Captain America and Falcon has stepped into his boots.

