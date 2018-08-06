Rolling Stone

Watch Emma Stone, Jonah Hill Navigate Surreal Life in ‘Maniac’ Trailer

Limited series hits Netflix on September 21st

Emma Stone and Jonah Hill slip into surreal mental landscapes in the latest trailer for Netflix’s Maniac. Justin Theroux and Sally Field also star in the trippy, 10-episode limited series from director Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective), out September 21st.

The clip opens with Annie Landsberg (Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Hill) answering questions from Dr. James Mantleray (Theroux), who boasts about his ability to eradicate pain and “solve” the mind with medicine. “Do you know where you are right now?” the doctor asks. “I’m in a drug trial,” Landsberg answers. A dejected Milgrim admits, “I’m sick, and I don’t matter.”

The characters approach the trial for unique reasons. As Variety reports, Landsberg struggles with severed relationships with her mother and sister, and Milgrim battles a lifelong “disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia.” The drug only exacerbates their problems: The duo find themselves trapped in-between fantasy and reality, cycling through bizarre scenarios in different time periods.

