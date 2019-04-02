×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next China Bans All Types of Fentanyl Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Dragons Come to Life in ‘Game of Thrones’ Behind the Scenes Feature

Get ready for season eight by watching Emilia Clarke ride a fake dragon

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s the home stretch to the final season of Game of Thrones, which returns April 14, and HBO is teasing the new episodes with a behind the scenes feature on the show’s special effects. In the feature, “A Story in Visual Effects,” VFX producer Steve Kullback and VFX supervisor Joe Bauer supervisor explain how things like dragons and White Walkers come to life onscreen.

“We’re pushing boundaries here all the time,” Bauer says. “All eyes on on us and we’re trying to do things that nobody’s done before. But showing up each year with a new stack of things to do, that is fun.”

The four-minute feature reveals how the VFX team adds in layers of effects to each scene and also showcases how star Emilia Clarke rides those massive dragons. Kullback and Bauer also share what they will miss when Game of Thrones comes to an end this summer. “What I’m going to miss the most is the daily creative exercise,” Bauer says. “We’ve done more than 10,000 visual effects shots.”

The eighth and finale season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO April 14. The network has also released two new promo clips ahead of the premiere.


Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad