Watch Dragons Come to Life in ‘Game of Thrones’ Behind the Scenes Feature

It’s the home stretch to the final season of Game of Thrones, which returns April 14, and HBO is teasing the new episodes with a behind the scenes feature on the show’s special effects. In the feature, “A Story in Visual Effects,” VFX producer Steve Kullback and VFX supervisor Joe Bauer supervisor explain how things like dragons and White Walkers come to life onscreen.

“We’re pushing boundaries here all the time,” Bauer says. “All eyes on on us and we’re trying to do things that nobody’s done before. But showing up each year with a new stack of things to do, that is fun.”

The four-minute feature reveals how the VFX team adds in layers of effects to each scene and also showcases how star Emilia Clarke rides those massive dragons. Kullback and Bauer also share what they will miss when Game of Thrones comes to an end this summer. “What I’m going to miss the most is the daily creative exercise,” Bauer says. “We’ve done more than 10,000 visual effects shots.”

The eighth and finale season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO April 14. The network has also released two new promo clips ahead of the premiere.



