Watch Colbert Dissect Trump’s ‘Contentious’ Start to NATO Trip

Stephen Colbert dissected President Donald Trump's NATO summit appearance and continued obsession with Russia and Vladimir Putin.

CBS

Stephen Colbert dissected President Donald Trump‘s contentious first day at the NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium. During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump accused Germany of being “totally controlled by Russia” because 35 percent of the country’s natural gas comes from Russia.

“It’s true, we’re all controlled by the people who give us our gas,” Colbert deadpanned. “Which is why I’m forever beholden to the Chevron on Route 3. When they invaded the Pizza Hut next door I said nothing, what could I do?”

Colbert noted that Trump’s ostensible attempts to upend NATO aren’t surprising. He showed a recent video of the president suggesting he was most excited about the last part of his European trip: A visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “I’m not ready to say that our president is a Russian agent,” Colbert cracked. “But I have an agent, and he doesn’t do as much for me as Trump does for Russia.”

What Trump is doing is clear, Colbert said, he’s trying to weaken NATO and the European Union, which is what Russia wants. What remains unclear, however, is why Trump is doing this. Colbert jokingly suggested the president could be trying to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Or, he could be trying to forge an alliance with Russia to stand-up to an emerging China.

Colbert added one more possibility: “Or maybe Putin’s got a tape of him in a hotel with two hookers going, ‘Ahhh, daddy like!’ All of that’s open to debate – but it’s the last one.”

