Watch Charli XCX Join Paul Rudd for ‘Christmas Socks’ Musical Parody on ‘SNL’

While Saturday Night Live canceled Charli XCX’s musical performance due to a lighter crew as a result of the Omicron surge, XCX made an appearance in a pre-recorded musical segment alongside Paul Rudd titled “The Christmas Socks.” Also joining Rudd and Mooney for the saccharine music video were Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner and Alex Moffat.

A somewhat parody of the Christian country-pop song “The Christmas Shoes” by NewSong, Rudd sings the track while helping a six-year-old boy (played by Kyle Mooney) buy a pair of Christmas socks at a department store. The song features both Rudd and Mooney forging a connection about birds as the latter wistfully reveals he’s had “a real tough year” because “the bird has flown away.”

Eventually the bird, TJ Rocks (XCX), returns and has started a band. XCX, sporting a parrot suit, launches into a brief surf-rock track about meeting her band “The Junkyard Boys” in Los Angeles and returning to the boy for Christmas.