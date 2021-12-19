 Watch Charli XCX Join Paul Rudd for 'Christmas Socks' Sketch on 'SNL' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'SNL' to Air With No Audience, 'Limited' Cast Tonight Due to Omicron 'Spike'
Home TV TV News

Watch Charli XCX Join Paul Rudd for ‘Christmas Socks’ Musical Parody on ‘SNL’

The pop singer sported a parrot costume for a musical moment with the host

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

While Saturday Night Live canceled Charli XCX’s musical performance due to a lighter crew as a result of the Omicron surge, XCX made an appearance in a pre-recorded musical segment alongside Paul Rudd titled “The Christmas Socks.” Also joining Rudd and Mooney for the saccharine music video were Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner and Alex Moffat.

A somewhat parody of the Christian country-pop song “The Christmas Shoes” by NewSong, Rudd sings the track while helping a six-year-old boy (played by Kyle Mooney) buy a pair of Christmas socks at a department store. The song features both Rudd and Mooney forging a connection about birds as the latter wistfully reveals he’s had “a real tough year” because “the bird has flown away.”

Eventually the bird, TJ Rocks (XCX), returns and has started a band. XCX, sporting a parrot suit, launches into a brief surf-rock track about meeting her band “The Junkyard Boys” in Los Angeles and returning to the boy for Christmas.

In This Article: Aidy Bryant, Alex Moffat, Charli XCX, Kenan Thompson, Paul Rudd, Saturday Night Live, SNL

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.