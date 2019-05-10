Watch Celebrities Read Texts From Their Moms on ‘Kimmel’

A good mom text can be a hilarious thing, as evidenced as Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Josh Groban and several Kardashian sisters reading texts from their mothers on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The late night host brought back the segment in honor of Mother’s Day and tapped several of his guests to share the best things their moms have said.

“So I survived my first dose,” P!nk reads. “Should I take it twice daily? How long before I should see results or need to increase dose? Bring vape dose to Florida. From your stoner mom.” The singer laughs and quips, “That’s so sad.”

The best one comes courtesy of Perry, who reveals a very lengthy (non-punctuated) text from her mom about how to properly live with a significant other. “Feather, when you are cohabbing makes the dream work,” Perry shares from her phone. “You know mom and dad love you and want the best for you But in any relationship a man has to take the lead Even if you only let him think he is the man is the head but the woman is the neck that turns the head you just have to do it where he doesn’t think you’re doing it kind of like turning a sail on a sailboat in the wind subtle but it will start to glide you two should rent a sailboat together and see how it feels I would do that with you anytime.”