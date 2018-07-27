Watch Britney Spears, Jimmy Fallon Rate Steve Carell in ‘Ew!’ Sketch

Britney Spears joins Jimmy Fallon to play Abby, the sleep-away camp BFF of Sara, in the recurring sketch “Ew!” from Thursday’s Tonight Show.

The duo reunite in Sara’s wood-paneled basement for their first-ever home sleepover. “All your poison ivy rashes from camp, they’re all gone!” Spears tells Fallon, who’s dressed in his usual getup of blond wig, red bow and braces. The pre-teens play “Fashion Freeze,” in which they strike model poses; show off their “Throwback Thursday” social media photos and play an “Ew!” speed round, determining the grossness of things like sun-dried tomatoes (“Ew!”), Steve Carell (“so cute,” Spears says) and Las Vegas (the home of Spears’ long-running “Piece of Me” live residency).

The funniest moment arrives courtesy of former Tonight Show head writer A.D. Miles, playing Sara’s painfully nerdy stepdad, who interrupts their fun by FaceTiming and offering to pick up some on-sale cottage cheese. “I’m at the Shop and Go, and I thought I’d give a little ring-a-ling and see if I can bring-a-ling anything to you two ding-a-lings,” he chuckles.

Spears recently launched a brief North American “Piece of Me” tour, which concludes with a trio of shows (July 27th, 28th and 29th) in Hollywood, Florida.