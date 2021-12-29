How to Watch ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Online: Stream New ‘Star Wars’ Series on Disney+

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The latest entry in the Star Wars television canon is here, with The Book of Boba Fett now streaming on Disney+.

The series is a spin-off of The Mandalorian, and follows Boba Fett as he returns to rule over Tatooine.

The new Boba Fett show is a Disney+ exclusive so you won’t be able to find it on traditional cable or TV. Want to watch The Book of Boba Fett? Here’s what you need to know about the new series and where to find it online.

The Book of Boba Fett: Release Date, Episodes, Runtime

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiered on Wednesday, December 29 on Disney+.

Season 1 of Boba Fett will have seven episodes, with each episode dropping on Disney+ every Wednesday at 12:01am PT (3:01am ET).

While Lucasfilm and Disney+ have not released the exact episode lengths for the seven-part series, the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett clocked in at 39 minutes — in line with the runtime for The Mandalorian. The runtime for The Book of Boba Fett is expected to be similar, clocking in between 40-50 minutes.

How to Watch The Book of Boba Fett Online

The Book of Boba Fett is a Disney+ original and to watch Boba Fett online you’ll need a Disney+ subscription. A Disney+ subscription costs just $7.99 a month and gets you instant access to stream The Book of Boba Fett “live” and on-demand as episodes are released.

Want a better offer? Claim the Disney Bundle Deal, which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month. Use it to stream The Book of Boba Fett online and get access to the entire Hulu and ESPN+ library of shows as well.

Both Disney+ offers let you watch The Book of Boba Fett on your computer, tablet, or phone. You can also watch The Book of Boba Fett on TV by casting it onto your screen through the Disney+ app on Roku, Fire TV Stick 4K, Apple TV and other similar streaming devices.

In addition to watching The Book of Boba Fett online, Disney+ subscribers can binge every season of The Mandalorian along with (almost) all of the Star Wars films, animated series and specials (see a full list here).

How to Watch The Book of Boba Fett Online Free

While Disney+ doesn’t offer a free trial on its own, there are a couple ways to watch The Book of Boba Fett online free.

If you are a Verizon subscriber, you may be eligible for their “Disney+ On Us” deal, which gets you six months of Disney+ for free. Sign-up for the offer or register for the free streaming deal with your Verizon plan here. You can then use it to stream The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ for free.

Another way to stream The Book of Boba Fett free online? Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited ($7.99) now get six months of Disney+ for free. Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited here and use the deal to watch Boba Fett for free on Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett: Cast, Synopsis, Spoilers

The Book of Boba Fett features a familiar cast of characters, with Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen reprising their roles from The Mandalorian as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, respectfully.

First teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett “finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate,” per a Disney+ release.

Find out more about the series and watch The Book of Boba Fett online, streaming now on Disney+.

